MUZAFFARGARH - The Muzaffargarh Police on Friday booked a motorcyclist on charges of hitting a dog owned by former Punjab governor Ghulam Mustafa Khar. A servant of the former Punjab governor lodged a complaint with Sunanwan Police that a suspect identified as Muhammad Ismail was on the way on his motorcycle when he hit a pet dog of Ghulam Mustafa Khar. As a result the dog sustained injuries. The precious dog is said to be worth more than Rs150,000. On the other hand, eyewitnesses said that motorcyclist also got injured in the incident but fled after his nomination in the case.