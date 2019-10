Share:

Benazir Incom Support Programme is a social safety and a great support for all poor in Pakistan. It was launched in July 2008. And a write-up published in a esteem newspaper said that the indigent on every month are getting a worth of 5000 under BISP. But, we residers of Kech district are, unfortunately, getting 4800 after every three months.

Immediate measures must be taken against the issue of giving less money to the destitutes natives of Kech.

ABDUL WAHEED,

Kech.