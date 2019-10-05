Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar visited Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) on Friday and inaugurated dialysis unit.

The provincial government has provided 36 dialysis machines to the institution. Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid also accompanied the Chief Minister during the visit.

CM Buzdar also visited various parts of PKLI and inquired after the health of admitted patients. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that quality healthcare facilities had been provided at the PKLI.

He said remaining floors of the hospital building would be completed by the end of the year while six more operation theatres would be made functional by the mid of October.

He said that 475 beds would be added after the completion of three floors of the hospital. He assured that resources would be provided for improving the healthcare system.