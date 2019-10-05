Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute (PKLI) on Friday and inaugurated the Dialysis Unit-II where 36 modern machines were provided. He also inspected clinics and inquired after the patients.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that quality healthcare facilities have been provided in the PKLI.

He added: “The remaining floors of the hospital building will be completed by year end while six more operation theatres will be made functional by the mid of October. “

He added three liver transplants and 31 kidney transplants have been conducted in the PKLI this year while 475 beds will be added after the completion of three floors, He promised resources will be provided to improve the healthcare system.

The chief minister directed the Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab (IDAP) to expedite their work. Secretary Specialized Health and Medical Education briefed that around 48 thousand patients have been treated in the OPD and dialysis of 9257 patients have been conducted from January to September this year. Provincial health minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Secretary Specialized Health and Medical education, Dean PKLI and others were also present on the occasion.

Condolence

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of the mother of Allama Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council. He prayed may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Cabinet meeting postponed

A scheduled meeting of Punjab Cabinet had to be postponed Friday allegedly due to absence of some ministers.