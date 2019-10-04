Share:

Rawalpindi-A police officer was martyred by two armed assailants in an apparent act of target killing near heavily guarded Qasim Aviation Base, informed sources.

Sub Inspector (SI) Raja Arshad was martyred when two unknown assailants riding on bike chased his car near VIP Gate of Qasim Aviation Base (Sherzaman Colony) and opened indiscriminate firing. After committing crime, the attackers managed to flee from the scene, they said.

He succumbed to his injuries while he was being shifted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) by his son and two other family members who according to police were on board in the car that came under heavy gunfire, sources added.

A murder case has been registered against the assailants with Police Station (PS) Civil Line under Pakistan Penal Code on complaint of Muhammad Shahzaib Arshad, the son of martyred SI, here on Friday. SI Raja Arshad was posted in Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) at PS Saddar Bairooni and was enjoying good repute in police department.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Faisal Rana has taken stern action on occurrence of sadistic incident and formed a high level investigation team comprising 3 SPs, 5 SDPOs and 15 inspectors tasking it to trace out the fleeing killers, according to a police spokesman.

In the First Information Report, the complainant Muhammad Shahzaib told police that he along with his father Raja Arshad, uncle Shafqat Iqbal and cousin Adeel was travelling to home in a car being driven by his father from Tulsa Road, Sherzaman Colony to home located at Baqir Colony at 8:40pm Thursday last. “My father reduced the speed of car due to rough condition of road near VIP Gate of Qasim Aviation Base when two unidentified attackers riding on bike approached my father from driving side and one of the attackers opened firing at him,” he mentioned in the FIR.

He added his father sustained three bullet injuries on left arm and shoulder while the killers sped away towards Tulsa Road. He told police his father died while being shifted to CMH. Muhammad Shahzaib requested the police to register case against the killer and to arrest them. Police lodged murder case against killers and begun investigation.

On the other hand, CPO Faisal Rana took notice of the incident and held meetings with Joint Investigation Team formed to trace out the assassins of martyred SI Raja Arshad, according a police spokesman. The meeting was also attended by SSP Operations Tariq Walait, SSP Investigation Faisal Kamran, SPs Syed Ali, Rai Mazhar and others, he said.

The CPO also visited and inspected crime scene along with SPs Syed Ali, Rai Mazhar, ASP Saud Khan and other senior police officers, he said. The CPO, while directing SP Potohar Syed Ali and SP Saddar Rai Mazhar Iqbal, members of the special team to trace the incident, said that he, on a phone call, will provide all the latest technology and resources required to trace the incident. He said that, “we have to identify the motives of the incident and to arrest the killers as well as their facilitators”. He further said that in record, the complainant of the case is the son of the slain, but the whole Rawalpindi Police with the spirit of a complainant will trace this incident at the earliest.

The funeral prayer of martyred SI Raja Arshad was offered in Police Line Number 1 which was attended by RPO Capt (R) Ehsan Tufail, CPO, SSPs, SPs and senior and junior police officers. The dead body of the martyred SI was later on dispatched to his native town Jhelum.