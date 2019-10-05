Share:

LAHORE - Daraz, the leading online marketplace in Pakistan, has launched two interactive TV advertisements featuring A-list celebrities, Ali Rehman and Suboor Aly. The ads follow innovative formats that break the fourth wall and effectively engage customers by including direct calls-to-action. The smooth execution of these ad formats is a task that cannot be accomplished in isolation. The integration of back-end technology that Daraz has access to, the app’s user interface and efficient media planning need to be synchronised in order for the platform to witness encouraging trends in conversion and voucher redemption rates.