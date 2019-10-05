Share:

LAHORE - Dr Ijaz A Qureshi, a career academician who is serving as Rector NCBA&E Lahore, has been appointed as an Advisor to Harvard Business Review Advisory Council. HBR is the Research Journal of Harvard Business School, Harvard University, USA. As an advisor he will provide insight to shape the content which Harvard Business Review develops to add value in the global learning communities. Dr Ijaz A Qureshi is former Vice Chancellor of University of Sialkot, former Dean Lahore Business School, University of Lahore and former Dean Sarhad Business School, Sarhad University of Science and Technology.