Lahore - As many as 50 teachers of the Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) were promoted from grade 17 to 18 on Friday.

Tevta Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique distributed promotion letters to teachers at a ceremony at the authority secretariat. According to a handout, these teachers were recruited 15 years ago.

The chairperson said, “Teachers form the core strength and their welfare is my top priority.”

He continued: “After having taken over the authority in mid-August, it came to knowledge that Tevta teachers have been longing for their promotion since 2004. The Tevta board approved the promotion criteria in 2017 but to no avail because of unavailability of rules and service structure.”

The chairman said a special team was formed to resolve the issue that paved the way for providing teachers with their due promotion in 50 days.

Ali said the Tevta New Vision of quality education, demand driven courses and placements could not be achieved without encouraging teachers who had a pivotal role in realization of this vision. That is why teachers’ promotion has been given precedence over the management cadre, which is in the pipeline, and will be taken up soon in the next phase.”

Ali said that after resolution of this 15 years old issue, the teachers would work with a renewed zeal and sprit and provide quality training. He said teachers will now produce better results and help Tevta trainees grab better jobs locally and abroad.

Later, promotion letters were handed over to the promoted teachers. The teachers thanked Tevta chairperson for resolving their longstanding issue. The ceremony was attended by COO Akhtar Abbas Bharwana among others.