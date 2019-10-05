Share:

LAHORE - The Ministry of Finance Punjab in collaboration with State Bank of Pakistan, Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) and 1-Link has launched e-Pay Punjab app to improve ease of doing business and increase financial inclusion in Punjab.

The launch ceremony was graced by Finance Minister Punjab Hashim Jawan Bakht, Minister Education Raja Yasir Humayun, Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor and other significant personnel were amongst the guests, to formally inaugurate the app.

While addressing, Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor said that e-Pay Punjab will increase the ease of doing business and increase financial inclusion in Punjab.

With the succor from PITB in provision of technology, this system is integrated with the State bank of Pakistan (SBP), and all other banks via 1Link for interconnectivity. DG PITB Faisal Yousuf gave an overview of functioning of e-Pay Punjab App.

Other salient features of this android and iOS ridden app are to choose and fill out your personal information to select the desired service and pay your taxes that include 12 taxes/levies and 4 departments under one roof.

It enables the tax payer to pay their taxes in one click. Users can pay their token tax, sales tax on services, business registration fee, property tax, motor vehicle registration, infrastructure development Fee, Cotton fee, Fard fee, e-stamping and transfer of motor vehicle, mutation fee and professional tax through this one window solution.

The platform is made secure by generating one time password on sign in and sign out to the user’s registered email ID and phone number.

The procedure indicates generation of challan following by payment system ID number for payment.

The hassle free process of tax paying can also be paid via ATM, Mobile Banking, Internet Banking and OTC.