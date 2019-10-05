Share:

LAHORE - A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Minister for Energy Omer Ayub Khan Friday at SNGPL head office in Lahore. The SAPM (Petroleum Division) Nadeem Babar, Secretary (Petroleum Division) Mian Asad Hayauddin and Director General (Gas) Shahid Yousuf also accompanied the minister.

Chairman SNGPL B.O.D ,Syed Dilawar Abbas, Managing Director Amer Tufail, DMD (Ops) Sohail Gulzar along with senior management and regional heads attended the meeting. The Minister for Energy and SAPM (Petroleum Division), during the meeting, highlighted the need for conducting an extensive companywide exercise to drastically reduce the Unaccounted For Gas (UFG). The company executives were advised that UFG specific benchmark will be given on region wise basis while efficient monitoring mechanism will be set to ascertain the progress. The follow up meetings to review the progress will now be held on a monthly basis.

The minister for energy and SAPM Petroleum also highlighted the need for conducting effective media campaign to educate masses to consume gas in an efficient manner particularly during winter. The impact of high energy use in respect of gas bills will also be addressed in the campaign with special focus on ways and means to use energy efficient devices.

The number of other key challenges faced by the company in respect of utilization of RLNG, power sector demand, the company financial position etc. were also discussed and deliberated. It was also directed to ensure utilization of manpower in an efficient manner similar to corporate sector enterprises.