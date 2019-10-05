Share:

LAHORE - The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) organised a farewell party in the honour of Prof Mian Abdul Sattar from Department of Theriogenology and Prof Muhammad Arif Khan from Department of Clinical Medicine and Surgery on their retirement. Deans, directors, chairpersons and officers were also present. Prof Nasim Ahmed spoke about the contribution of Prof Mian Abdul Sattar during his 21 years service in the Punjab government on different position and 14 years at the UVAS in departments of reproduction, artificial insemination.