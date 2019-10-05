Share:

SARGODHA/ MULTAN (INP): The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in collaboration with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Friday seized three illegal gateway exchanges during separate raids and arrested four suspects. According to FIA, the PTA received a complaint that illegal gateway exchanges were being run at different localities in Sargodha, causing huge loss to the national exchequer. It said an FIA team successfully traced the actual location where the illegal gateway exchanges set-up was being run and conducted the raid. It recovered 14 illegal gateway exchanges, three TP Link Routers, seven laptops, 12 internet devices, several mobile phones, two internet USBs and over 1,900 of SIMs. Three have been arrested. The gateway exchanges and other digital media was dismantled, it said. Another illegal gateway exchange was unearthed in Multan during which it recovered two illegal gateway exchanges, one TP Link Router, two laptops, one mobile phone and 300 SIMs. After recovery of illegal gateway exchanges and sufficient incriminating evidence, the suspects have been booked under sections 7, 13, 14, 16 of PECA 2016, 31 (1) PT (RO) Act-1996 R/w 419, 420, 109 of PPC.

Toba doctors, lawyers observe strike against each other

TOBA TEK SINGH (Staff Reporter): Doctors and employees of the Toba DHQ Hospital observed strike on Friday and blocked traffic on Toba-Rajana Road for more than five hours against the arrest of In-Charge human resources department of the hospital. DHQ Hospital human resources department In-Charge Muhammad Adeel was arrested by the Toba City Police in an FIR registered against him along with 22 other persons. The FIR was registered on the charge of attacking lawyers when they visited the hospital on Oct 1, to get a certificate signed from the MS. The FIR added Adeel and his 22 accomplices also tortured lawyers and locked them in a room who were later rescued by the police. On the other hand, doctors and employees claimed that lawyers had forced Adeel to put stamp on a fake certificate and when he refused to do so they severely tortured him and other employees who came to rescue him. It is to be mentioned that doctors and employees of DHQ hospital had also observed strike on Thursday.

AJKEC notifies MLA’s disqualification

MIRPUR (AJK)(Staff Reporter): The AJK Election Commission has issued official notification of the disqualification of Ch Muhammad Saeed, member of AJK Legislative Assembly from LA-3 (Mirpur) in the light of the recent verdict of the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir in a contempt of court case. According to a handout issued by the AJK Press Information Department on Friday, the minister was disqualified in the titled Haji-Javed Akram v/s Ch Muhammad Saeed. The schedule for by-election to the constituency will be announced by the AJK Elections Commission later on, the handout added.

It may be added that the PML-N AJK’s nominee Ch Muhammad Saeed had been elected to the AJK Legislative Assembly in the general elections held in 2016 from Mirpur LA-III constituency, defeating his rival Barrister Sultan Mahmood Ch, the candidate of PTI (AJK chapter) and former Prime Minister of the state.

The AJK Supreme Court, had, on September 25, declared Ch Saeed disqualified for contesting elections to any public office for next five years period, announcing verdict on a contempt of court case filed by Haji Javed Akram, a local resident.