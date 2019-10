Share:

LAHORE (PR) The Dilawar Hussain Foundation held a free medical camp on Friday. The camp was meant to provide free healthcare services. At least 158 patients, including students, received free medicine and medical advice. M Ahsan from a pharmaceutical company provided free nutritional consultancy whereas Dr Shazia, family physician at Dilawar Hussain Foundation, provided medical, curative, preventive and diabetes advice and referrals.