Share:

When Prime Minster Imran Khan left the podium at UNGA after a humanitarian and assertive speech, the propaganda against him had already begun. Shell shocked and bewildered, the combined opposition, the desi liberal brigade and ‘his master’s voices’ synergised a scandalous campaign to pull him down from the highest approval ratings he and Pakistan were getting at home and abroad. They know that matching words with action is a daunting task and they must make it more difficult.

Though it may go un-noticed, most profoundly, the template of Pakistan’s policy spectrum was also rebooted. Imran Khan has set formidable challenges for himself. The speech was a policy declaration on an existing lopsided continuum. This dysfunction would remain if words are not complemented by action. How Imran does is a ‘wait and see’.

Maintaining inertia and downslide is the objective of the opposition. For the opposition, this is what the doctor has ordered. If they let it be or fail, the likelihood of total annihilation stares in their faces. If Imran Khan is successful, their politics and money making will be over for good? Therefore, Imran the politician must not transcend to a statesman; lamentably at the cost of Pakistan. In a national perspective, this is not politics, rather a self-carnivorous attitude and self-consummation.

As time passes, many elements within this group of self-proclaimed saviours of ethics, democracy and human dignity will join hands with divisive forces within and outside Pakistan for propaganda and disruption. Their endeavours will be aimed at denying Pakistan an equilibrium and balance within its policy spectrum and elements of national power. They will strive that Imran Khan’s high-sounding arguments and persuasions are turned to rattling empty cans that lead to nothing. Then they will proclaim, ‘we told you so’.

This particular survival instinct is linked directly to absence of political ethics. They are not bothered a bit that such a plan would cast an adverse impact on Pakistan, its foreign policy and Kashmir freedom struggle.

Being themselves the off springs of an ill-conceived ‘reconciliation order and chance’, their political ethics end at their own self-righteousness and self-aggrandisement. This opens doors and leverage for exploitation by others. They could not care if they harbour this disdain at the cost of the country to make themselves politically relevant? For them, Pakistan must be managed their way.

The main grudge of PMLN and PPP is that PTI upset the Charter of Democracy, a bi-party alliance towards a two-party system facilitated by a third country that has well enunciated designs about Pakistan. They declare that Imran Khan was helped.

There are many empirical connections and observations that link the past one decade to de-construction of Pakistan. 18th Amendment, the last salvo of PPPP is the icing on the cake. The fall of Pakistan from a fast-growing economy in 2007 was managed to near bankruptcy by 2018. National interests were only paid lip service. The governments that did it were from PMLN and PPPP. But certainly, these parties were provided a platform of embedded experts who created an exploitable edifice much before PMLN came to power.

In the course of one decade the two parties (despite apparent scuffles) had weakened the federation, destroyed the economic foundations and amassed fortunes for which they are being held accountable. They also destroyed Pakistan’s industrial power houses in Punjab and Sindh. Memogate and Dawn Leaks are two sides of the same coin.

Internationally, USA always wanted a compliant and reliant Pakistan. What Imran Khan said at UNGA was the opposite. A strong Pakistani economy sends shivers through the Islamophobic spines.

To believe they do not have international backing would be naïve.

Their strategy in opposition will remain to continue persevering and preserving the system so created i.e.; political instability, economic destruction and a weak federation. Preservation of the inertia they created is the only tool they can exploit to offset the accountability against them. The hidden motive is that by weakening the system and denying economic revival, they also act as agents to ‘his master’s voice’.

Though the many motives of Nawaz Sharif are evident by his rise and fall in politics, the stance by Zardari led PPPP is a betrayal of its founding foundations. How can a party that began the reconstruction of Pakistan after 1971, created an effective Islamic block, began and sustained the Afghan resistance, and kick-started Pakistan’s nuclear and missile programmes, become an agent of undoing?

Obviously, this is not Bhutto’s PPPP, but one that owes existence to a ‘Suspicious Will’ and the dotted lines therein. Fissures in PPPP are more visible than PMLN. Many diehard Jiyalas left and Joined PTI. These politicians were never known for making money. They belonged to the ideological hard core. There are others who disapprove but do not wish to be labelled as rats jumping the ship. They are weak and vulnerable to vent feelings in intra party dialogue.

It is comic that Maulana Fazal ur Rehman moves to restore democracy in Pakistan. His closest allies will reluctantly acquiesce and lookout for strings behind him. They do not wish to be seeing backing a religious party whose mother party in India has just supported BJP and there has been no condemnation from Pakistan. Saner and patriotic elements within these parties would rather seek reconciliation with the government.

For Imran Khan, winning elections was a stepping stone. The fight has just begun.

There is a long list of homework that must be done.

As written earlier, his journey from New York and interim delay gave him ample time to reflect on how the world saw him and his country and how he must prepare the home turf for the next battle. The battle is tough and challenging, something that suits his character and temperament. Opposition talk and sponsored rallies are distractive at best.

For Imran the statesman and a politician, this is the darkest phase before the dawn. Any temporary relief will be tantamount to a false dawn, falling well short of his objectives. His main task is nation-building and returning Pakistan to sound economic footings. This is what he implied in his long speech at the UNGA. He and Pakistan have to emerge strongest and most assertive in the Islamic and Third World. Billions world over are looking up to him.

His most difficult task will not be the opposition. It will be putting Pakistan back on track. I am sure he had a long rethink on his non-elected team. It should come as no surprise that many experts who laid the edifice of dismantling Pakistan’s economy from 2005-7 are also around him. In Pakistan’s governance and economics, old hands are never new hands.