Jamaat-e-Islami chief Senator SirajulHaqhas said that giving clean chit to 90 people named in Panama Leaks in the amnesty scheme is not less than a joke to the ongoing so-called accountability drive.

“Jamaat-e-Islami wants across the board accountability. Corruption free Pakistan is our objective,” said the JI chief while addressing Central Executive Committee meeting at Mansoora on Saturday.

The CEC meeting discussed the prevailing political and Kashmir situation.

The meeting expressed regret over silence of the international community on worst human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

As the JI is organizing a “Save Kashmir March” at Lahore’s Mall Road on Sunday, it was hoped that thousands of Lahorites will participate in the historic march to express solidarity with the people of the Occupied Kashmir.

The meeting welcomed the Sir Lankan cricket team in Pakistan and expressed satisfaction over the revival of international cricket in the country.

The JI chief said the temporary arrangements by powerful corners to fill the political space ultimately led to the political instability and leadership crisis. He said the powers of status quo were responsible for the economical and political crises of the country. He said the non-serious attitude of the rulers and political parties had also created problems time and again.

He said the PTI had promised to bring back the looted money stashed in foreign banks but it could not get back a single penny even after 14 months of running the country’s affairs. Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added, had also not taken a single step to provide 10 million jobs to people and build five million homes.

The JI chief expressed concern over worsening condition of economy, saying people had become desperate and lost all the hoped they pinned on the PTI. He said skyrocketing inflation and unemployment badly exposed the government claims. He said it seemed that the government lacked a concrete strategy for the revival of the economy.