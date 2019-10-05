Share:

LAHORE - A delegation of the Royal College of Physicians & Surgeons Glasgow visited the KEMU on Friday.

Dr Andrew Edward, VP of the Royal College of Physicians & Surgeons, Glasgow, was accompanied by member of the Council of Royal College Prof Asif Abbas Naqvi and consultant surgeon Dr Kashif Anjum. At the meeting with KEMU VC Khalid Masud Gondal, they discussed cooperation in the field of research and education. They said collaboration between the two medical institutions will be instrumental in improving quality of research and postgraduate medical education. Prof Naqvi, who is also a KEMCOLIAN, was glad to see academic, research and infrastructure development at his alma mater. He praised the KEMU for enhancing quality of research and education. Prof Saira briefed the visitors about the ongoing research projects. QEC Director Prof Syed Asghar Naqi talked about quality assurance. Prof Zahid Kamal, Prof Nakhshab Ch, Dr Somia Iqtidar, Dr Ehsanul Haq and Dr Ali Akbar were also present. Prof Abrar Ashraf Ali presented note of thanks to the participants. The guests were presented KEMU’s history books.