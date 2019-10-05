Share:

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat gold bounced by Rs 350 and was traded at Rs 87,750 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs 87,400, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Friday. The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs 300 and was traded at Rs 75,231 against Rs 74,931 the last day. The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs1050 per tola while 10 gram silver also remained unchanged and was traded at Rs 900. In international market the price of per ounce gold jumped by $4 and was traded at $ 1509 as compared to the last closing at $ 1505.