KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday stated that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman wants to topple the incumbent government but wish of some political actors will not be fulfilled.

Imran Ismail talked to media at the Governor House and maintained that Fazal-ur-Rehman is political instruments of some political actors as they have anti-state agenda which is the reason behind his campaign. The governor said that all institutions are at the same page and they are working for the development of the country and opposition hue and cry which is underway since coming into power of PTI government will be a futile exercise.