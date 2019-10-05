Share:

Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said that people are with the government and it will complete its constitutional term of 5 years. He said that we are not threatened by any sit-in or long march and nation will never forgive those who are conspiring against national unity.

He was speaking during meetings with Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandi Wala and 15 other PTI delegations who called on him here at Governor House on Saturday.

The Governor Punjab said that JUI-F chief Mulana Fazul ur Rehman should refrain from decalcification because Pakistan at the moment cannot accommodate a Jalsa or March. He said that it was the fear of getting his crimes exposed which did not let Narendra Modi to allow American senators to visit Kashmir.

He said that the incumbent government in true essence is on the mission to serve nation and the country, to eradicate economic crises and other issues the steps under the leadership of Imran Khan, this government is taking they are unprecedented in the history.

Ch Sarwar regretted to express that unfortunately opposition parties cannot digest the progress of country and that is why they are adhering to the politics of protests and sitins but nation already rejected opposition in general elections and opposition will meet the same fate of rejection in their vigorous politics.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and PTI into power through the votes of nation and still today the nation stands with PTI and that is why we are not threatened by the any protest of opposition and despite of all the conspiracies of opposition the mission of progress and development will be carried out in the country.

PTI Member Dildar Cheema, Ex MPA Nasir Cheema, Ex MNA Gulzar Subtain, Chairman Bait ul Maal Punjab Malik Muhammad Azam and Brigadier r Aslam Ghumman was present on the occasion.