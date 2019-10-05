Share:

Pakistan's young pace sensation Mohammad Hasnain claimed an hatrick against Sri Lanka in the first T20 international match but this effort could not take Pakistan to victory as Sri Lanka won the match by 64 runs.

Batting first, Sri Lanka scored a healthy total of 165 runs for the loss of five wickets in their allocated 20 overs. In reply Pakistan's chase was derailed as they had lost their first three wickets inside ten overs under 50 runs.

With over 100 runs required in the last ten overs, Pakistan needed a herculean effort to chase the total down but the entire team was eventually bowled out in 17.1 overs on just 101 runs.

Sri Lanka now leads the three match series 1-0 and both teams would face each other for the second t20 on Monday.