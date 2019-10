Share:

KARACHI - Inspectest, an internationally certified integrated service provider, organised an international Corrosion Conference in Karachi under NACE Islamabad Chapter. Key industry players attended the Conference where exhibits including booths and stalls for coatings, corrosion assessment & mitigation tools were set up by participants. Speakers at the conference included Jeffrey L. Didas - President NACE International, Muhammad Arsalan Khan Sherwani–Corrosion Engineer (Saudi Aramco), Armughan Qaiser -BD Manager (ICoaTek Anti-Corrosion Research Centre) and Tolga Calisan - BD Manager (Henkel IMEA Maintenance Repair & Overhaul).