LOS ANGELES-Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are on ‘’great terms’’ following their recent split. The former couple decided to go their separate ways after almost three years of dating earlier this week after they reportedly ‘’fell out of love’’ with one another, but the ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star has insisted they are still really good friends and their ‘’main focus right now’’ is their 20-month-old daughter Stormi. Taking to her Twitter account, the 22-year-old reality TV star - who has remained silent on the split speculation until now - said: ‘’Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼ our friendship and our daughter is priority.’’

She fumed: ‘’The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is.’’ Despite feeling like things were different between them, Kylie and Travis tried to make it work between them but just couldn’t get back to the way they used to be.

An insider said recently: ‘’They have split for now and are living apart. Travis moved out a couple of weeks ago and lives at his own house. Stormi will continue to live with Kylie. They are both great parents and will co-parent. They don’t want their split to affect Stormi too much. As soon as they felt they couldn’t figure out their issues, they decided to separate so their disagreements won’t affect Stormi.’’