KHAIRPUR - A man and his daughter died while two others sustained injuries in road accident near Khairpur on Friday.

According to details, a family of Shikarpur was coming from Sewhan Shareef to Shikarpur on motorcycle when reached near Tando Musti at National Highway a trailer hit their motorcycle, resultantly, Mehboob Ali Sher and his 7-years-old daughter Komal Sher died on the spot while two other persons Akhtar and Ali sustained injuries. Motorway police reached the spot and shifted bodies and injured to Gambat Hospital.

Gambat hospital sources told that condition of injured was critical and they were unconscious.

Tando Musti police took trailer into custody and arrested the driver. Police did not register the case till filing of story.