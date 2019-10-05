Share:

LAHORE - A 28-year-old man died when a speedy truck ran over him near Lorry Adda, rescue workers said on Friday. The deceased, not identified yet, was trying to cross the road near Lohay Wali Pully when a truck ran over him. As a result, he died on the spot. The police reached the spot soon after the fatal accident and arrested the truck driver. The body was shifted to hospital. The police were investigating the incident. At least 15 persons were killed while 991 others injured in the accidents across the province during the last 24 hours, Rescue 112 reported.A total of 563 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 428 with minor injuries were provided treatment. The service said 424 drivers, 27 underage drivers, 134 pedestrians and 448 passengers were among the victims.