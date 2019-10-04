Share:

LONDON-More than a quarter of mammals are facing extinction, according to a detailed and devastating report on the state of the natural world in the UK.

It also said one in seven species were threatened with extinction, and 41% of species studied have experienced decline since 1970. Providing the clearest picture to date, the State of Nature report examined data from almost 7,000 species. The report said 26% of mammal species were at risk of disappearing altogether.

A separate report outlined the picture in Scotland, where the abundance and distribution of species has also declined. Scotland saw a 24% decline in average species abundance, and about one in 10 species threatened with extinction. The State of Nature report shows, in grim detail, that almost one in five plants are classified as being at risk of extinction, along with 15% of fungi and lichens, 40% of vertebrates and 12% of invertebrates.