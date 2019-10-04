Share:

ISLAMABAD - In order to give access to the general public to witness the proceedings of the National Assembly sessions, the Speaker Asad Qaiser inaugurated ‘Common Mans’ Gallery’ in the National Assembly Hall for the first time in parliamentary history. The initiative would help people come into contact with their public representatives and witness proceedings of the National Assembly Session. With “Common Mans’ Gallery” in National Assembly Hall, a counter at Parliament House Reception for issuance of the entry passes to the general visitors was also forced. National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, while inaugurating ‘Common Mans’ gallery’, said that this initiative will give access to the general public to witness the proceedings of the National Assembly sessions. He said that any individual can witness session of the National Assembly by getting himself registered at the counter by showing his National Identity Card and its subsequent verification through NADRA. The inauguration ceremony was attended by members of the National Assembly, officers of the National Assembly Secretariat, representatives of media and general public. Earlier, the speaker unveiled the plaque placed at the venue and dua was offered for the integrity, progress and prosperity of the country.