Share:

At least nine people were killed and eleven others injured when a passenger bus met with an accident on Makran Coastal Highway in Balochistan on Saturday morning.

The Karachi-bound bus from Pasni overturned due to over speeding near Buzi Stop. Rescue teams immediately rushed to the scene and shifted injured persons to naval hospital in Ormara.

Earlier on September 22, at least 23 people were killed and 18 others injured when a bus hit a rock and plunged into a ravine in the Babusar Top area, bordering Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province with Gilgit-Baltistan.