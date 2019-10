Share:

LAHORE - On the requisition of the Opposition, Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi has summoned the Punjab Assembly to meet on October 11 (Friday) at 9:30 am. This will be the 15th session of the 17th Assembly which is most likely to be prorogued the same day. Opposition wants to discuss issues of dengue outbreak in Punjab, deteriorating law and order situation, inflation and other issues on the Assembly floor.