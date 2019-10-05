Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Development Squad displayed excellent hockey skills and techniques to outsmart Oman hockey team 4-0 in the third match of the four-match test series at Johar Town Hockey Stadium here on Friday.

With this success, the home side takes 2-0 lead in the series, whose fourth match will be played today (Saturday) at Sheikhupura Hockey Stadium under lights. In the opener, Pakistan team outshone Oman 7-0 while the visiting side held the hosts to 4-4 in the second tie. Oman team is on a preparatory tour of Pakistan ahead of its participation in the Asia Confederation Cup, to be played from October 14 in Bangladesh. The Confederation Cup is the qualifying round for the Asia Hockey Cup.

Pak development squad is a pool of promising young players and its team management led by Pakistan team’s chief coach and former Olympian, Khawaja Muhammad Junaid, is testing different sets of players at specialised position to shortlist talented players for their selection in the national senior team.

Compared to its previous match performance, the home side performed to a higher level to keep the visiting side under persistent pressure throughout the match. It was collective efforts and well-organised moves, which helped the hosts dominate the entire match. Amjad Ali Khan, Hammad Anjum, Rana Abdul Waheed and Rana Suhail - all contributed with one goal each in their team’s 4-0 thrashing win. Pakistan Development Squad stamped their authority right from the word go as they converted a penalty corner beautifully in the 4th minute through Amjad Ali Khan to take 1-0 lead. After that the local players launched a series of attack on the visiting team’s goal, but their good defense denied the home side of scoring more goals as the first quarter ended with Pak Squad having 1-0 lead.

The second quarter proved to be a dull affair as both the sides kept on struggling in scoring a goal but they failed to convert in the single goal in second quarter. The home side entered the third quarter with better game planning and aggressive approach, which paid dividend and provided them healthy 3-0 lead. First they doubled their lead in the 34th minute through a field goal by Hammad Anjum and then they converted another field goal through Rana Abdul Waheed to complete the hat-trick of goals.

The fourth and last quarter was also dominated by Pak Development Squad as they added one more in the total tally to win the match by 4-0. The last goal was slammed in by Rana Suhail, who fired in a field goal in the 50th minute.

“It was a good game but my team failed to demonstrate what was expected from it after previous game which ended in a 4-4 draw,” said Oman team head coach, former Pakistan captain and Olympian, Tahir Zaman after the match. He said still one math is yet to be played and his side will go all out to strike a win.

Pak development squad manager Rana Zaheer expressed his delight over his team’s win and expressed the hope that it will show consistency by winning the next and last game to win the series.