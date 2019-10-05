Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Malaysia have discussed matters of mutual interest, bilateral naval collaboration and various other avenues to enhance cooperation between Pakistan Navy and Royal Malaysian Navy.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi called on Chief of Royal Malaysian Navy and Malaysia’s Defence Minister in Kuala Lumpur as he is on an official visit to Malaysia, says a press release issued here by the Pakistan Navy on Friday. Admiral Zafar was received by Chief of Royal Malaysian Navy Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza Bin Mohd Sany.

During the meeting, various matters of mutual interest, bilateral naval collaboration and various avenues to enhance interoperability between Pakistan Navy and Royal Malaysian Navy were discussed.

The Naval Chief also highlighted Pakistan Navy’s commitment and efforts for ensuring maritime security in the region including Pakistan Navy’s initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP). The admiral also thanked Admiral Tan Sri Mohd for participation of Malaysian Navy in Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-19 hosted by Pakistan Navy at Karachi early this year.

Malaysian Naval Chief, while acknowledging the significance of strong bilateral naval association between the two navies, appreciated Pakistan Navy’s efforts and commitments in support of collaborative maritime security in the region and successful conduct of Exercise AMAN-19.

Both the dignitaries agreed to further enhance mutual interaction in diverse fields through port calls, bilateral naval exercises and training exchange programmes. A brief was also given to Chief of the Naval Staff on roles and tasks of Royal Malaysian Navy.

Later, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi also called on Malaysia’s Defence Minister, Mohamad Sabu. During the meeting, professional matters of mutual interest and bilateral defence ties were pondered upon Sabu acknowledged and highly appreciated the role and contributions of Pakistan in spearheading various initiatives for maintaining peace and stability in the region.

Both the dignitaries agreed on further enhancing the bilateral cooperation in the domains of military collaboration.