ISLAMABAD - The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances, commonly known as the Missing Persons commission, mandated to trace missing persons, disposed of 4140 cases till 30th September this year.

A total number of 6332 cases were received by the Missing Persons Commission up to August, 2019 and out of which 4140 cases have been disposed of, according to the monthly progress report on cases of alleged enforced disappearances.

The commission, during the previous month (September), received forty more cases were received by the commission and total numbers of cases reached to 6372. The Commissionin previous month had successfully disposed of 73 cases of missing persons, says the report.

In the last month, the Commission conducted 483 hearings including 234 in Islamabad, 39 in Peshawar, 115 in Karachi and 95 hearings in Quetta.

Justice (R) Javed Iqbal, head of the Commission and also Chairman NAB, with other members have jointly worked and disposed of these cases.

Talking to The Nation, the Chairman of Missing Person Commission said that the commission is performing its duties deal with the cases related missing persons. As head of commission, he said, is regularly dealing with these cases of missing persons.

It may be mentioned here that the commission in past had received missing persons cases from Supreme Court (SC), High Court, authentic NGOs and United Nations Working Group on Enforced Disappearance in different intervals.