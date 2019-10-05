Share:

During the recent visit to the USA, Prime Minister Imran Khan and his delegation, including Advisor on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Advisor to PM on Commerce Razak Dawood and Governor State Bank of Pakistan Dr. Reza Baqir met with global financial leaders, bankers and investors to share with them the economic vision and reforms undertaken by the government.

The PM and Advisor to PM discussed the business incentives and future proposals for investment in Pakistan. Particular sectors that were highlighted related to Telecom, investment, Equity Market, Banking, IT Industry, Banking, Energy and Tourism etc. The PM also invited the delegates to visit Pakistan for a Global Business Leaders conference that is being planned later this year.

Some of the global financial leaders that met with the Pakistani visiting delegation included Jamie Dimon, the Chairman and CEO of JP Morgan, the largest investment Bank in US. He was included in Time Magazine's 2006, 2008, 2009 and 2011 lists of the world's 100 most influential people.

The Prime Minister also met Laurence Douglas Fink, the Chairman and CEO of BlackRock, and American Multinational Investment Management Corporation. BlackRock is the largest money-management firm in the world with more than $6.5 trillion in assets under management. The PM also met Stephen A. Schwarzman, the chairman and CEO of the Blackstone Group, a leading global private equity firm in the world. He was Chairman of President Donald Trump's Strategic and Policy Forum.

During the visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan also held a meeting with Brian Moynihan, Chairman and CEO of Bank of America which is one of the largest banking institutions in the United States.

The PM also met Robert Rubin, Secretary of the Treasury in the Clinton Administration, and a former Co-Chairman of Goldman Sachs. Mr. Rubin is founder of the Hamilton Project that advises the government. He is also the co-chairman emeritus of the US Council on Foreign Relations.

PM Imran Kahan and Advisor to the PM on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh also met with senior executives of Exxon Mobil, Telenor, Uber, Citigroup, and others during their visit to the US. NNI