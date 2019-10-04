Share:

RAWALPINDI - Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) on Friday observed the World Rabies Day based on the theme “Vaccinate to eliminate” by arranging a walk, aimed at sensitising the public about the rabies disease and its prevention methods. The day began with an anti-rabies awareness walk led by PMAS-AAUR, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar Zaman. The event was organised by the Department of Clinical Sciences of the Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (FV&AS), in collaboration with the Office of International Epizootic (OIE), Overseas Pakistan Foundation (OPF), Ministry of Food Security & Research and Animal Husbandry Commissioner (AHC). A large number of teachers and students, including Dr. Khurshid from AHC, Prof. Dr. Arfan Yousaf Dean FV&AS, Dr. Muhammad Akram, Deputy Director AHC, PMAS-AAUR Registrar Mr. Aqeel Sultan, Dr. Arif Zafar Chairman Department of Clinical Studies PMAS-AAUR also participated in the walk.

Participants of the walk were of the view that rabies is a fatal disease and there is a dire need of launching a comprehensive campaign to educate the general public in this regard. They said that deaths from rabies could be reduced to zero by conducting vaccination programmes and creating awareness. They were also holding placards’ and banners about various aspects of rabies, its prevention and categories of wounds.

50 years of Apollo 11 landing on moon celebrated

ISLAMABAD - In a bid to celebrate 50 years of Apollo 11 landing on moon, a ceremony was arranged by international watchmakers and leading importers. The event was attended by well-known faces of showbiz industries that included models Aimal Khan, Walid Siddiqi, Ozeldim and other prominent personalities including actor/singer Moazzam Ali Khan, Hareem Farooq, Zainab Malik, Raheel Rao and Sumbal Tabani. The audience were informed that on 21 July 1969, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first humans to step on the moon. Although Apollo 11 commander Neil Armstrong was the first to set foot upon the moon.

, he left his 105.012 Speedmaster inside the lunar module as a backup, because the electronic timer of that lunar model malfunctioned. Therefore, Buzz Aldrin’s Speedmaster became the first watch to be worn on the moon. The event was jointly organised by Omega, a Swiss watch brand and Sonraj, a leading importer of watches and luxury accessories in Pakistan. Speaking at the occasion Rameez Sattar, CEO Sonraj said, “Celebrating 50 Years of Apollo 11 Landing through our organisation concept – AM:PM, we are delighted to introduce Speedmaster Moonwatch in collaboration with OMEGA within Pakistan. We are dedicated to providing the people with the finest selection of luxury accessories since 1976”. Earlier this year, the Swiss watchmaker OMEGA announced the long-awaited return of its iconic Calibre 321. On the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 lunar landing, the brand is proud to unveil the first new Speedmaster Moonwatch to house the movement. Known for its beautifully intricate design, the original Calibre 321 was the first movement ever used in the OMEGA Speedmaster in 1957.