Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that South Punjab is deliberately neglected in the tenures of the previous governments.

He was talking to media after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of several development projects here in Multan on Saturday.

As per details, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Hepatitis prevention centre in the Nishtar hospital and also laid foundation stones of building a pharmacy and store block in the hospital and construction of the Punjab Public Service Commission project.

Buzdar also visited the anti-dengue desk in the Nishtar Hospital, working to create awareness among the masses. He said the government is working hard to control over increasing cases of dengue fever in the province. “The whole government machinery is on its toes to thwarter this lethal virus from Punjab.”

Taking on the past governments, Punjab’s chief executive said funds were spent on the basis of favoritism in the past tenures of the governments.

He said the PTI government is paying special attention to uplift the backward areas of South Punjab .

Back in the month of July, Usman Buzdar had directed officials to complete ongoing projects in the stipulated time period.

He had passed these directives, while presided over a meeting at the Civil Secretariat to review progress on development schemes of South Punjab .