Sindh Minister for Information & Archives and Labour Saeed Ghani has said the state of affairs of the economy in the country could be gauge from the fact that the Industrialists and the leaders of the business community finally had to meet the Chief of Army Staff and request him to intervene to resolve the economic crisis of the county.

He said that the Army Chief later summoned Adviser on Finance and Revenue as well as Chairman Federal Board of Revenue for the same.

Talking to the media at the conclusion of the provincial assembly’s session on Saturday, Saeed Ghani said that the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government had taken this country on the cusp of the economic crises. He said that the unsuccessful government of PTI had given nothing to the country except inflation and unemployment. Besides, it was using the institution of National Accountability Bureau to tyrannize the opposition, he added.

While censuring the remarks made by Chairman National Accountability Bureau in his recent press conference the other day, the Minister said that it seemed that if the accountability had been confined to only the leaders of Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), while the sister of the Prime Minister, Aleema Khan and former Chief Minister of KP, Pervaiz Khattak had been given a clean chit.

He demanded that if the video of the Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (r) Javed Iqbal was genuine than an action should be initiated against him as per laws, and if it was fake then a case should be registered against the channel which aired it.

Responding to a question, Saeed Ghani said that working was in progress a propos the projects meant for Transportation in Karachi. He said that after the completion of Green Line Project another project named Edhi Line would be initiated, the initial working on which had been completed. He blamed that the Federal government delayed too much the approval of Yellow and Redline Projects.

The Minister said that the working on both of these projects had been initiated after the approval of the federal government. He said that actions were being taken against those selling gutka in the province illegally. Responding to another question he said that he had never taken seriously whatsoever Federal Minister for Railways Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed keep on saying.

Saeed Ghani said that Shaikh Rasheed kept on cracking jokes with him as well like he did this with others political leaders. He said that the provincial government would fulfill its responsibilities regarding the revival of the circular railway in Karachi.