ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that students could not be used for politics after Madressah reforms.

Presiding over a meeting of government and his party spokespersons in Islamabad, Imran said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was trying to save his sinking political career. According to ARY TV channel, the PM said Fazlur Rehman was worried about the Madressah reforms.

Current political and economic situation, opposition’s protest and other issues were discussed in the meeting, the TV channel added.

Imran said the opposition is trying to conceal its misdeeds and hamper the accountability process. He said opposition leaders are claiming that they are ready for accountability but they could not provide any concrete evidence against their cases after that they make hue and cry to divert the attention of the masses.

PM Imran maintained that peaceful protest is everyone’s democratic right and the government will fulfill its responsibility to safeguard lives of the public. Criticising the JUI-F chief further, the premier said that Fazl is unhappy with the reforms in Madrassahs, adding that if implemented, the reforms will be a hurdle in politicisation of students.

MEETING WITH MNAs

Imran Khan on Friday said that foremost purpose of PTI government was to serve the masses and improve their living standard.

The prime minister said that the government had launched the biggest social welfare programme of the country’s history ‘Ehsas’ to alleviate poverty and provide relief to the people.

The prime minister was talking to Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) Haji Imtiaz Ahmed Chaudhry, Chaudhry Shaukat Ali Bhatti and Sayed Faizul Hassan from Gujranwala division who called on him at the PM Office. Special Assistant to the PM on Political Affairs Naeemul Haq was also present in the meeting.

During the meeting the MNAs informed the prime minister about problems of their respective constituencies.

The prime minister urged the party MNAs to play a proactive role in resolving problems being faced by the people of their respective constituencies.

REVIVAL OF PSM TOP PRIORITY

Imran Khan said on Friday that the revival of Pakistan Steel Mills is top priority of the PTI government. “The government is making every possible effort to revive Pakistan Steel Mills,” the Prime Minister said while chairing a meeting about the revival of Pakistan Steel Mills.

The Prime Minister said efforts are being made to end the burden on national exchequer by reviving the mills so that it can play its role in the progress and development of the country.

He said that revival of the mills is the top priority of the PTI government, adding the past governments had committed a great cruelty against the nation by not reviving this loss-making entity, which had become an additional burden for years. The Prime Minister was apprised that Chinese and Russian companies have shown interest in reviving the Pakistan Steel Mills and several proposals are under consideration in this regard.

The meeting reviewed various options and efforts being made for the revival of Pakistan Steel Mills.

Pakistan Steel Mills established in 70s is one of the loss-making public enterprises making it a burden on the national kitty. Previous governments have been trying to revamp it through subsidies and had proposed on several occasions to privatise it.

However, Imran Khan after coming into power has said his government does not want to privatise it but will make it a profitable organisation by duly reviving it.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers for Commerce Razaq Daud and Muhammadmian Soomro and other senior officials.