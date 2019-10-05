Share:

LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday submitted a report to a court on investigation against suspect Shoaib Qamar in a case against Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif’s family.

According to the report, an amount of Rs460 million was transferred to companies owned by Hamza Shehbaz and Salman Shehbaz, sons of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shehbaz Sharif.

The NAB investigation officer told the court that his team had obtained additional evidences from the Chief Minister (CM) Office. He added that benami companies were made in the name of two employees of the CM Office – Ali Ahmed Khan and Mehr Nisar Ahmed.

He said the NAB had received the details of Chiniot property and required data from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and other departments.

It had arrested on June 11 Hamza in the same cases shifted him to the bureau’s headquarter at Thokar Niaz Baig in Lahore as the Lahore High Court (LHC) turned down his applications for extension in his interim bail.