LAHORE - Pakistan cricket captain Sarfraz Ahmed has vowed to win the T20 series against Sri Lankan with the help of combination cable of delivering in the right direction.

“T20 format is anyone’s game and we will try to make the best combination to win the T20 series at our home ground and in front of our crowd,” he said while addressing a press conference held here on Friday night on the eve of the first match of three match T20 series against Sri Lanka at the Gaddafi Stadium.

He said it is not wise to take any opponent in the T20 format light or under strength. “It is the most exciting version of cricket and any team, which is at number right or any other number cannot be considered a weaker opponent and sometimes we see upset on part of such teams, which are considered not at par or match with the stronger sides.

“Despite registering ODI series win, we cannot take Sri Lanka as an easy opponent. We will try to enter the match with full preparation and try to give out our best to win the T20 series,” said the wicketkeeper batsman.

Pakistan is number one T20 team while their opponents are struggling at number eight. On this, Sarfraz said: “In T20s, no team is low or high as in this format, only those teams win, who perform on the given day. We should not take Sri Lanka as an easy side as they have some good players, who can deliver for their team, so we will play our best cricket and try to win every match.”

To a query regarding change in his batting line up, the captain said: “Yes, in the last ODI, I decided to play at number four and when the need arises, such changes are essential. In T20s, I already play at number four. If in other series, I get a chance to play at number four in ODIs, I will definitely play at this place and try to help the team score crucial victories.”

He welcomed the comeback of Ahmed Shahzad, Umar Akmal and Faheem Ashraf and greeted them on getting a place in T20 squad. “Our next main target is Twenty20 World Cup and we need to give more focus on this format. Ahmed Shahzad, Umar Akmal and Faheem Ashraf have made a comeback in T20 squad and it is hoped that their arrival will further strengthen T20 team and it will keep on producing good results till the World Cup,” he said.

The captain also appealed the cricket fans to come in great numbers and try to cooperate with security personnel as it will help in further improving the arrangements and make the series more successful. “I am very hopeful that lively Lahorites will come in huge numbers to witness all the T20 matches, support both the teams and also fully cooperate with security officials.”

Sarfraz said high-level of security has been placed for the series and its prime objective is to ensure the safety of the visiting teams so that it could play the cricket without any added pressure. He said he anticipates thrilling cricket in the series as the Sri Lankan players will be eager to give tough time to the home team.