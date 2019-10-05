Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Commission on Status of Women (SCSW) Friday launched its first ever three-year strategic plan, with support from UN Women Pakistan, outlining three strategic priorities including review of Sindh’s laws, rules, regulations, policies and programmes from gender perspective, actions to end violence against women and girls and institutional capacity building of the SCSW.

The launch event was attended by Sindh Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Advisor to the Chief Minister on Law, Dr Alia Shahid, Provincial Secretary Women Development Department (WDD) Sindh, Ameer Ahmed Sheikh, Additional IG Police Sindh, Nuzhat Shirin, Chairperson SCSW, Aisha Mukhtar, Deputy Country Representative UN Women Pakistan, senior government officials, politicians, civil society and media.

The chief secretary congratulated SCSW for successful launch of the strategic plan. He appreciated UN Women for its support to Sindh government, specifically for strengthening the institutional capacity of SCSW.

While reaffirming the government’s commitment to empowerment of women in Sindh, the chief secretary remarked that the implementation of strategic plan will help in improving the lives of women across the province.

Advisor to CM on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab assured that the Sindh government will be even more supportive to women needs, and laws and policies will be looked at through gender lens.

Provincial Secretary WDD Sindh Dr Alia Shahid, in her address, said, “Today is a remarkable day for the women of Sindh. I want to thank UN Women and SCSW for the launch of Strategic plan.” She observed that there are two aspects to the challenges for women, which are protection and empowerment.

“A safe woman is more likely to enter in socio-economic spheres. So, there is a need to integrate a system where women are safe and empowered. WDD is committed to provide unwavering support to SCSW for amplifying actions to address issues women face today in the province,” the Secretary said.

Chairperson SCSW Nuzhat Shirin, in her address, said the strategic plan will help the Commission in implementing its mandate in accordance with international commitments on women rights and gender equality including CEDAW.

“Despite limited financial and human resources, SCSW is helping Sindh government in reviewing pro-women legislation, lobbying for women’s rights by developing inter-departmental and civil society networks, monitoring initiatives, and supporting departments working on women issues,” she added.