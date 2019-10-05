Share:

SIALKOT-A student of a religious seminary was criminally assaulted by his teacher here in a local seminary in Sialkot Cantt and the police have been using delaying tactics to arrest the accused.

According to the FIR (No 542/2019) lodged by the Sialkot Cantt Police under sections 377 and 506-II PPC, Qari Tehseenul Mustafa, a teacher and Imam (prayer leader) of local mosque-cum-madrassah namely Jamia Madrassah Hanfia Hifzul Quran, first criminally molested his student Hafiz Muhammad Sarmad in this religious seminary on September 22, 2019. Again the accused assaulted the boy on September 29,2019 and on October 1, he again assaulted the victim at gunpoint.

The FIR added that the accused teacher also attempted to assault the victim student again at gunpoint yesterday but the victim raised alarm and foiled the attempt. The FIR revealed that victim Hafiz Muhammad Sarmad (16) was a Hafiz-e-Quran. He was revising his Quranic education there in this religious seminary. When contacted, victim Hafiz Sarmad’s father Muhammad Iftikhar, a labourer by profession, informed that the Sialkot police have not yet arrested the accused. He said that the police have been using delaying tactics in arresting the accused.

Victim’s family has urged the Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar, Punjab IG Police Arif Nawaz, RPO Tariq Abbas Qureshi and Sialkot DPO Mustansar Feroz to provide them justice by ensuring early arrest of the accused.