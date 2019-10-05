LAHORE       -     A car and several motorcycles were gutted when an electric transformer caught fire outside a shopping center on Mall Road, rescue officials said on Friday. However, no casualty was reported.  An eyewitness told the police that the transformer caught fire all of a sudden. A car and several bikes parked near the electric poles also caught fire and were badly damaged.  Huge fire flames were visible from a reasonable distance. The incident triggered panic in the commercial locality. Rescue workers reached the spot soon after the incident and managed to put out the blaze.

