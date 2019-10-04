Share:

ISLAMABAD-A COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) student on Monday suffered cardiac attack and passed away allegedly due to negligence of university administration as it refused allowing private ambulance entry at campus to shift the student to hospital.

Students informed The Nation that BBA second semester student Inam lost his life due to negligence of university administration which neither arranged its own ambulance for the deceased in time nor allowed any private vehicle to enter in campus and shift him to the hospital.

Students claimed that Inam after suffering heart attack remained alive for 25 minutes at the medical centre where there was no ambulance to shift him to hospital and finally breathed his last.

The university administration negligence which led to a life loss at campus led to a spark in the students who gathered at the main gate of the campus and held a massive protest against the university administration demanding justice for the deceased.

Students carrying placards for with the statements “Justice for Inam” said that we do not accept this cruelty by the university administration.

A student Omer Khalid said that university administration is trying to hide the facts behind unfortunate death of Inam.

“It is cruelty on the part of university administration, Inam’s life could have been saved if university had allowed entering private vehicle at campus,” he said.

Another student Nazir Ahmed said that Inam fell from the stairs and suffered with injuries on which university ambulance was called to shift him to hospital, but administration responded that ambulance was not in functional position. He said that the student was shifted to medical centre and hospital administration was requested to arrange a private ambulance or any other vehicle to shift the student to hospital but it denied.

A teacher wishing anonymity informed that it was sheer negligence on the part of the university administration which instead of taking swift action to save the life of the student remained stuck to its policy of not allowing private hospital at campus.

He also said that fellows of the deceased student kept requesting the administration to allow private vehicle inside the campus but all efforts went in vain.

After the death of Inam, scores of male and female students started gathering at corridors and lawns of the campus to raise their voice against the university administration.

Students also announced boycott of the classes until proper investigations of the incident and fixing of the responsibility of the incident. Students also blocked the main gate of the campus in protest.

University administration in its official statement released said that “it is informed that a student of COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) enrolled in the second semester of Bachelor of Business Administration program passed away on October 04, 2019.

The student suffered from a massive cardiac arrest and was immediately rushed to the medical centre where he was administered emergency medical treatment by trained medical professionals. After administering emergency treatment, the student was rushed to National Institutes of Health Medical Complex, Islamabad, for further medical treatment.

However, the hospital authorities declared the student dead on arrival.

The student’s family refused the post-mortem of deceased student and subsequently the body was handed over to the family.”