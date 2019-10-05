Share:

LAHORE - A fourteen-year-old boy died after being trapped in Mayo Hospital’s elevator on Friday, rescue workers said. The hospital’s administration confirmed the incident and said that an inquiry in underway. The deceased was identified by police as Fahad, a resident of Thokar Niaz Baig. He was helping his ailing father Muhammad Zahid at the hospital.

The boy was coming back to the ward after buying medicines for his father when he got stuck in the lift. Eyewitness said the victim remained trapped in the lift for more than an hour but there was no one to help him. An official claimed the boy “accidentally pushed button” of the opening door of the lift and got stuck in the space between brick-structure and cage of the elevator. Police handed over the body to family after fulfilling legal formalities. Further investigation was underway.

CM takes notice

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the death and issued directive to investigate the matter. He sought a report from the secretary specialized healthcare and medical education. He ordered action against the persons responsible for the tragic incident. He has also extended sympathies to the bereaved family.