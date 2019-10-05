Share:

LAHORE - The University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Friday entered into agreements of cooperation in academics and research with several international institutes and varsities.

The agreements were signed on the sideline of UHS First International Dental Conference which is going-on at Expo Centre Lahore.

The international institutions that inked agreements and MoUs with UHS included Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons Glasgow, UK, The Sciences Bridge, Spain, Achucarro Basque Center for Neuroscience Fundazioa, Bilbao, Spain, Chinese Academy of Medical Science, China, Xi’an Jiaotong University, China, Palestine Dental Association, Al-Quds University, Jerusalem, Palestine, and Faculty of Dentistry, Chulalongkorn University, Thailand.

These agreements which were signed by the ambassadors of respective countries and head of institutions envisage collaboration in research and discovery in the form of faculty and student exchange.

UHS Vice Chancellor said that Palestine Dental Association in collaboration with UHS and Al-Quds University, will organize an international dental conference in Jerusalem in March next year.