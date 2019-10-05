Share:

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Friday reiterated his concern over the situation in Indian occupied Kashmir, where people have been languishing under a tight lockdown for the past two months.

This was stated by a UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric, while responding to a question during his regular briefing in New York, about the worsening humanitarian situation in the occupied Kashmir, where nearly eight million people are living in an open prison without their basic rights.

The spokesman said the UN Secretary General remains concerned over the grave situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir and he again urges India and Pakistan to hold dialogue to resolve the crisis.

He said the UN chief has underscored the need for addressing human rights of Kashmiri people in order to resolve the crisis.

UN spokesman said the Secretary General's position on Kashmir has not changed, adding that human rights need to be addressed, and to be in the forefront.