SARGODHA-The University of Sargodha has kicked off a specially designed Chinese Language Training Programme to bridge the communication gap between the people of the two neighboring countries and take bilateral relations with China to the next level.

Two teachers of Chinese language, Ms Tan Jie and Ms Su Xiaoqin, have been engaged as foreign faculty to teach Chinese Language to the faculty, scholars and the students as well under the supervision of the Pakistan Institute of China Studies (PICS). The Chinese teachers have been sent to the University from Hanbang (Confucius Institute Headquarters). They have joined the University and will stay for one year as a precursor to the establishment of Confucius Institute at Sargodha University.

They have started taking classes of Chinese Language Training Programme. Initially students from 6 departments have been selected for the training programme while students from other departments will be included later. On Friday, PICS organized a special lecture of Ms Wang Sujing on ‘What is Chinese Language’ which was attended by Chinese language teachers, faculty members and students from various departments of the university.

On the occasion, Ms Wang informed the audience that Chinese Language is very easy to learn while people have the wrong impression that learning Chinese Language is a tough task.

“Chinese Language is one of the oldest languages with three thousand years history. About 21% of the total population of this world will be familiar of Chinese Language in this 21st century as more than 1.5 billion people speak this language; she said adding that in China people of China Republic use to speak language in different ways,” she said.

Ms Wang also taught some of the basic words and sentences of Chinese Language and trained the attendees in pronouncing them. Addressing the session, Dr Fazal-ur-Rahman said that this is for the first time in the history of Sargodha University to have native Chinese teacher as visiting faculty.

Their presence will contribute immensely for the promotion of Chinese language and culture besides benefitting hunberds of students and faculty members interested in Chinese language and culture, he added.

“More than 70 countries are linked with Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) project of China that will help producing business and employment opportunities for Pakistani youth under its flagship project, CPEC. Rapid growth rate of Chinese economy clearly suggests that China will be the world’s greatest economic power before 2030,” he added.

He informed that the Chinese agriculturist had already shown their interest in agriculture field as Sargodha University has a strong niche in Agriculture and is collaborating with various Chinese Universities and institutions in citrus farming, dry-land and precision agriculture.

The Confucius Institute will be established soon at the Sargodha University which lead Sargodha region towards new economic development track, he said, adding that for this purpose the University has started Chinese Language Courses to better communicate with Chinese.

In the end, Ms Wang conducted a question and answers session with the students and distributed prizes among them