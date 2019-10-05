Share:

n light of the ongoing talks with the United States, the Taliban delegation will stay in Pakistan till Sunday.

The delegation will hold meetings with important persons in Pakistan. US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad is also present in Pakistan.

According to sources, Pakistani leadership had earlier met Zalmay Khalilzad in America. Let it be known that the US envoy held a sitting with the Taliban delegation on Friday in Islamabad.

According to the Foreign Office, Pakistan is playing a positive role in Afghan peace process and wants a solution through dialogues. It is pertinent here to mention that the US-Taliban talks were put on freeze in first week of September.