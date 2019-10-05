Share:

LAHORE - Thousands of electricity/Wapda workers all over the country observed “Protest Day” the other day under the aegis of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA by holding rallies and protest marches against the proposed privatisation of profitable electricity entities of Lahore Electric Supply Company and Islamabad Electric Supply Company and 747 Megawatt Wapda (Combined Circle) Guddu Power Station.

They held rallies and mass processions at Peshawar, Islamabad, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Hyderabad, Quetta and other cities. At Lahore, the workers took out mass procession carrying national flags and banners against privatization of national electricity public utilities and held a mass rally before the Punjab Provincial Assembly. It was addressed by trade union representatives including Haji Younas, Rana Shakoor, Osma Tariq, Malik Zahoor, Ch. Akbar Ali Khan, Naveed Dogar and other representatives of the union.

Veteran trade union leader Khurshid Ahmad, general secretary of the Union, while attending the rally at Islamabad on this day reminded to the Prime Minister of Pakistan that he himself had acknowledged in public statement last month that electricity distribution companies had raised the revenue by recovery of the electricity bills from the defaulters and prevented the theft of electricity this year remarkably comparing with previous years.

He reminded to the policy makers that the electricity is a basic need of the citizen in this age. It is constitutional obligation of the state to provide this need to the citizens at equitable rates and with better services whereas the experience of the privatization of electricity utility had miserably failed even in the cities like Multan and Rawalpindi Companies.

Those companies had to be handed over to Wapda in the wider public interest while the privatization of Karachi Electric Supply Company had also miserably failed.

By a resolution, the house urged to the Prime Minister to intervene and get stopped the proposed privatization of electricity national profitable public utilities in the wider national public interest. It was declared that the union would observe Protest Day on 10th October, 2019 if no dialogue was held by the government of Pakistan with the representatives of the union.