KARACHI - Present rain spell will persist in Karachi till Saturday and the weather system will leave the city on October 06, weather office said in its forecast.

Karachi and all other districts of Sindh and Balochistan are expected to receive widespread rains and wind-thunderstorms on Saturday while isolated heavy falls at some places in two provinces, the met office predicted.

Karachi received the midnight downpour in different parts of the city, which came a week after the heavy rains that wreaked havoc on the city’s ill-maintained electricity and sewerage systems.

Under the influence of a westerly wave presently affecting upper and central parts of the country rain or wind-thunderstorms are expected on Friday (today) at scattered places in all districts of Khyber Paktunkhawa, Punjab, Kashmir, Islamabad, while at isolated places in central and southern Balochistan and few districts of Sindh and Gilgit Baltistan, Pakistan Meteorological Department said in its weather forecast. North Khyber Paktunkhawa and south Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan also expected rainfall at isolated places tomorrow. Isolated hail-storm are also expected at few places.

The Met Office has also warned that the ongoing rainy spell in the country may trigger landslides in districts of Malakand, Hazara, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Widespread rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred on Thursday in all districts of Kashmir including Muzaffarabad, most of Punjab districts, while at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Buner, Dir, Peshawar, Chitral, Bannu and D.I.Khan districts. In Sindh Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Larkana and Jacobabad districts received rains, while in Balochistan rainfall occurred at Lasbella, Kalat, Barkhan, Loralai, Ziarat and Gawadar districts.