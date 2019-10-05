Share:

ISLAMABAD - British royal couple, Prince William and Kate Middleton, will undertake the “most complex tour” to Pakistan this month given the logistical and security considerations, the British High Commission said yesterday.

Citing a statement by the Communications Secretary to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the BHC said: “This is the most complex tour undertaken by the Duke and Duchess to date, given the logistical and security considerations. Pakistan hosts one of Britain’s largest overseas networks, with the British High Commission in Islamabad being one of the UK’s largest diplomatic missions in the world.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will undertake an official visit to Pakistan between October 14-18, at the request of ‘The Foreign and Commonwealth Office.’ This will be their first official visit to Pakistan.

“Whilst the Duke and Duchess’s programme will pay respect to the historical relationship between Britain and Pakistan, it will largely focus on showcasing Pakistan as it is today – a dynamic, aspirational and forward-looking nation. From the modern leafy capital Islamabad, to the vibrant city of Lahore, the mountainous countryside in the North, and the rugged border regions to the West, the visit will span over 1000km, and will take in Pakistan’s rich culture, its

diverse communities, and its beautiful landscapes,” said the statement.

Throughout the tour, the statement said, the Royal couple will visit programmes which empower young people, and organisations that help ensure they have the best possible start in life.

“Access to quality education, particularly to girls and young women is one of the UK’s top priorities in Pakistan. The Duke and Duchess are looking forward to spending time meeting young Pakistanis, and hearing more about their aspirations for the future,” it said.

Their visit will also cover how communities in Pakistan were rapidly responding and adapting to the effects of climate change. “This a key area of interest for Their Royal Highnesses; they are keen to learn more about the climate change issues affecting Pakistan and our world, and the positive work being undertaken to combat these challenges,” said the statement.

The Royal couple will also spend time understanding the complex security picture in Pakistan. “They will learn more about the challenges and opportunities, both of the past and today. The UK has been a key partner for Pakistan, and The Duke and Duchess will meet UK and Pakistan military personnel who are sharing expertise to improve security,” it said.

The UK’s links with Pakistan are extensive, and the Royal couple was looking forward to building a lasting friendship with the people of Pakistan, the statement said.

Last month, Pakistan told the United Kingdom that the country was safe and secure got the visit of the Royal couple. Pakistan had contacted the UK amid reports that the royal visit may be cancelled due to Pak-India tensions.

Previously, a statement by the Britain’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office said that the royal couple may be forced to give up their visit in light of the security conditions emerging after India revoked article 370 from occupied Kashmir.

In June this year, the British royal family had shared that the couple will be visiting Pakistan this year. The news was shared on their Twitter and Instagram account.